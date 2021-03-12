EU worried by shooting incidents near Turkey-Greece border

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official expressed concern Friday about a spike in the number of shooting incidents on the Turkish side of the country’s land border with Greece near where EU border officers have been patrolling.

At least 3 incidents involving gunfire into the air by uniformed Turkish personnel have been reported recently. The EU’s border and coastguard agency chief Fabrice Leggeri has written to the European Commission to warn of the rising number of shootings in the Evros region.