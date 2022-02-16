EU summit aims to counter China, Russia influence in Africa SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 7:49 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, center, salutes Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, left, and Senegal's President Macky Sall at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies on May 18, 2021 in Paris. European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels.The EU-African Union gathering starting Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and agenda issues. So it's the first time EU and African Union leaders meet in that format since 2017. (Photo by Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Ludovic Marin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Senegal's President Macky Sall speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris, on May, 18 May 2021. European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels.The EU-African Union gathering starting Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and agenda issues. So it's the first time EU and African Union leaders meet in that format since 2017. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Ludovic Marin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels.
The EU-African Union gathering starting Thursday was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and agenda issues. It will be the first time EU and African Union leaders meet in that format since 2017.
Written By
SAMUEL PETREQUIN