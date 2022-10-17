EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission, arms funds

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is due on Monday to greenlight a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and provide around half a billion euros (dollars) in extra funds to help buy weapons for the war-torn country.
“Morally, politically, even militarily, Russia is losing this war. So, we have to continue supporting Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg, where he was chairing a meeting of the 27-nation bloc’s foreign ministers.