EU's top diplomat urges Iran to return to nuclear talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat urged Iran to return to talks on its nuclear program while the country's foreign minister reiterated Tehran's “willingness to resume negotiations” during a meeting at the United Nations, the EU said Wednesday.
The remaining parties to the 2015 deal that meant to contain Iran’s nuclear program have held several rounds of talks in Vienna earlier this year on how to bring the U.S. back into the deal and how Iran can return to compliance with its terms.