EU parliamentarians urge stop to genocide denial in Serbia Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 1:28 p.m.
A police officer walks by a mural of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Police officers were deployed Tuesday at the site of a large wall painting in Belgrade of convicted Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic which rights activists wanted to remove. The gathering, which was to coincide with the international day of anti-Fascism and anti-Semitism, was banned by the police which said that they were preventing possible clashes between the activists and the right-wing nationalists who consider the Serb general a hero.
A woman walks by a mural of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic vandalized with white paint in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Policemen were deployed Tuesday at the site of a large wall painting in Belgrade of convicted Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic which rights activists wanted to remove. The gathering, which was to coincide with the international day of anti-Fascism and anti-Semitism, was banned by the police which said that they were preventing possible clashes between the activists and the right-wing nationalists who consider the Serb general a hero.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A group of European parliamentarians on Thursday urged the Serbian president and other government officials to stop glorifying convicted war criminals and denying genocide committed in Bosnia in the 1990s.
Their statement came two days after Serbia’s police prevented rights activists from painting over a large mural in downtown Belgrade of convicted Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic.