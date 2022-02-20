EU official: Turkey will gain by curbing migration to Cyprus

ATHIENOU, Cyprus (AP) — A top European Union official says Turkey “has much to gain” if it works with the 27-member bloc to stem migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Vice President Margaritis Schinas said Sunday he’s hopeful Turkish authorities will show the same degree of cooperation on curbing migrant arrivals to Cyprus as they did on helping the EU deal with a Belarussian “hybrid attack” of pushing migrants across its border into Poland.

“Look, Turkey, as all other of our neighbors, must understand a very simple thing: that on the migration issue, they have much to gain if they work with Europe instead of working against Europe,” Schinas said.

Schinas will travel to Turkey next month for talks to assess ways in which migrants reach Cyprus’ breakaway north, either through flights from Istanbul or by boat from the country’s southern coast. Cyprus is seeking a spike in migrant arrivals, 85% of them coming first to the north, then slipping across the U.N. border zone.

The EU official spoke after touring a U.N.-controlled buffer zone splitting EU member Cyprus along ethnic lines. The island’s division came in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Cypriot officials have accused Turkey of deliberately channeling migrants to the island’s north.

“What I see here today along the Green Line is shocking, it’s a completely different perception of the problem than seeing it from a distance,” said Schinas, adding that Cyprus with its limited resources has to shoulder an “extremely large, disproportionate” burden.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Cyprus has in recent years received more migrants per capita than any other EU country.

Schinas said the EU is working with Cypriot authorities to thwart migrant crossings. He also said Cyprus should receive significant financial assistance to cope with migrant arrivals and ramp up repatriations of those whose asylum cases have been rejected.

“As far as migration goes, we in Europe have to stop working as firefighters rushing from crisis to crisis and work as architects of a new, overall, cohesive European framework on handling the migration and asylum issues,” Schinas said.

Nouris said Cyprus will ask the EU border agency Frontex to monitor the waters between Turkey and Cyprus and send a representative to the Istanbul airport and the island's breakaway north to check for migrants.

