EU leaders seek ways to give support amid high energy prices SYLVIE CORBET and SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press March 11, 2022 Updated: March 11, 2022 7:26 a.m.
1 of12 French President Emmanuel Macron, center, flanked by President of the European Council Charles Michel, second right, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, second left, attend an informal EU summit at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, west of Paris, Friday March 11, 2022. European Union said they will continue applying pressure on Russia by devising a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine while stepping up military support for Kyiv. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP) Ian Langsdon/AP Show More Show Less
VERSAILLES, France (AP) — European Union leaders on Friday tried to find ways to support the continent's economies as they face skyrocketing energy prices amid a crisis aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Talks at a summit at the Versailles palace outside Paris aim to find a strategy to make Europe “stronger, more sovereign, more independent," European Council President Charles Michel said.
