EU leaders reach compromise on energy after long debate SAMUEL PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT, Associated Press March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 4:42 p.m.
1 of15 French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with European Council President Charles Michel during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. EU leaders struggled for hours Friday to find a compromise on a deal aimed at curbing energy prices that have gone through the roof and hurt households and businesses across the 27-nation bloc. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, participate in a media conference after an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day of talks dedicated to the war in Ukraine, EU leaders turned their focus to energy policy as they try to agree on measures aimed at curbing skyrocketing electricity prices at a summit in Brussels. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 European Council President Charles Michel, center, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, participate in a media conference after an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day of talks dedicated to the war in Ukraine, EU leaders turned their focus to energy policy as they try to agree on measures aimed at curbing skyrocketing electricity prices at a summit in Brussels. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
5 of15 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, speaks with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day of talks dedicated to the war in Ukraine, EU leaders turn their focus to energy policy as they try to agree on measures aimed at curbing skyrocketing electricity prices at a summit in Brussels. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a media conference after an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day of talks dedicated to the war in Ukraine, EU leaders turned their focus to energy policy as they try to agree on measures aimed at curbing skyrocketing electricity prices at a summit in Brussels. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as he arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day of talks dedicated to the war in Ukraine, EU leaders turn their focus to energy policy as they try to agree on measures aimed at curbing skyrocketing electricity prices at a summit in Brussels. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, speaks with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day of talks dedicated to the war in Ukraine, EU leaders turn their focus to energy policy as they try to agree on measures aimed at curbing skyrocketing electricity prices at a summit in Brussels. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. EU leaders struggled for hours Friday to find a compromise on a deal aimed at curbing energy prices that have gone through the roof and hurt households and businesses across the 27-nation bloc. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day of talks dedicated to the war in Ukraine, EU leaders turned their focus to energy policy as they try to agree on measures aimed at curbing skyrocketing electricity prices at a summit in Brussels. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
14 of15 French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference after an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day of talks dedicated to the war in Ukraine, EU leaders turned their focus to energy policy as they try to agree on measures aimed at curbing skyrocketing electricity prices at a summit in Brussels. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders struggled for hours Friday to find a compromise on a deal aimed at curbing energy prices that have gone through the roof and hurt households and businesses across the 27-nation bloc.
There was a clear rift between the bloc's southern and northern nations during the day-long talks in Brussels, with Mediterranean countries led by Spain pushing for intervention on the market with measures like price caps while Germany and the Netherlands resisted drastic options.
Written By
SAMUEL PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT