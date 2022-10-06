EU lawmakers condemn Myanmar's crackdown on media freedom

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU lawmakers on Thursday condemned the crackdown on media freedom in military-ruled Myanmar and called for the release of “every unfairly detained journalist."
Since the military seized power in February last year, it has forced at least 12 media outlets to shut down and arrested about 142 journalists, 57 of whom remain detained. Most of those still detained are being held under an incitement charge for allegedly causing fear, spreading false news or agitating against a government employee.