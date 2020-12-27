EU launches vaccine rollout, historic day in virus fight VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 12:38 a.m.
1 of14 Men wearing full protective suits against coronavirus, take a box containing COVID-19 vaccines, from military personnel at the National Center for Storage of the COVID-19 Vaccine, a military run facility, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Romanian authorities will start COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 27, 2020. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Medical staff receive part of a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shipment at the UZ Leuven hospital in Leuven, Belgium, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Belgium is preparing to begin its Covid-19 vaccination program, with first vaccinations beginning on Monday. (Nicolas Maeterlinck, Pool via AP) Nicolas Maeterlinck/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Doctor Bernhard Ellendt, left, injects the COVID-19 vaccine to a nursing home resident in Halberstadt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines have arrived across the European Union as authorities prepared to begin administering the first shots to the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. The vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived by truck in warehouses across the continent on Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing center in Belgium before Christmas. (Matthias Bein/dpa Via AP) Matthias Bein/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 Doctor Bernhard Ellendt, right, injects the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home resident Edith Kwoizalla, 101 years old, in Halberstadt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines have arrived across the European Union as authorities prepared to begin administering the first shots to the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. The vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived by truck in warehouses across the continent on Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing center in Belgium before Christmas. (Matthias Bein/dpa Via AP) Matthias Bein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A vehicle arrives with the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to Statens Serum Institut, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines have arrived across the European Union as authorities prepared to begin administering the first shots to the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. The vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived by truck in warehouses across the continent on Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing center in Belgium before Christmas. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 Vehicles lined up to transport the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines, at the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines have arrived across the European Union as authorities prepared to begin administering the first shots to the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. The vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived by truck in warehouses across the continent on Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing center in Belgium before Christmas. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 A health worker prepares a vaccine after the first batch f the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus bought by Hungary arrived at the Southern Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The first shipment of vaccines produced in Puurs, Belgium, contains 9,750 doses and will be distributed to other hospitals from here to be administered to 4,875 healthcare workers in Hungary. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP) Szilard Koszticsak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Hungarian head physician Adrienne Kertesz receives a vaccine from head of the National Institute of Hematology and Infectology Janos Szlavik, right, after the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus bought by Hungary arrived at the Southern Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The first shipment of vaccines produced in Puurs, Belgium, contains 9,750 doses and will be distributed to other hospitals from here to be administered to 4,875 healthcare workers in Hungary. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP) Szilard Koszticsak/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 Men, wearing full protective suits to protect against coronavirus, take a box containing COVID-19 vaccines, from military personnel at the National Center for Storage of the COVID-19 Vaccine, a military run facility, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Romanian authorities will start COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 A box of vaccines is pulled into the Clinical Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, after the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus arrived in the country Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The first shipment of vaccines produced in Puurs, Belgium, contains 9,750 doses and will be administered to 4,875 healthcare workers in Hungary. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP) Zsolt Czegledi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A health worker prepares a vaccine after the first batch f the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus bought by Hungary arrived at the Southern Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The first shipment of vaccines produced in Puurs, Belgium, contains 9,750 doses and will be distributed to other hospitals from here to be administered to 4,875 healthcare workers in Hungary. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP) Szilard Koszticsak/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 Romanian servicemen, wearing masks to protect against coronavirus, prepare to unload boxes containing the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, at the National Center for Storage of the COVID-19 Vaccine, a military run facility, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Romanian authorities will start COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 A refrigerated truck is escorted by Italian Police as it arrives at the Spallanzani hospital to deliver the first doses of vaccine for the COVID-19 in Rome, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14 Spanish army soldiers carry the first batch of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in a warehouse in Cabanillas del Campo, outskirts of Guadalajara, central Spain, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. It is the first part of what the government says will be weekly shipments of an average of 350,000 doses. Spain plans to receive over 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next 12 weeks, enough it says to immunize just over 2.2 million people. It will represent the first phase of a national vaccination plan. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Medical workers, nursing home residents and politicians are set to be vaccinated against the coronavirus across the European Union on Sunday, part of an effort by the bloc's 27 nations to roll out shots in a coordinated and equitable fashion.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released a video celebrating the vaccine rollout, calling it “a touching moment of unity” in the battle to protect the bloc's nearly 450 million people from the worst public health crisis in a century.