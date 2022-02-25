EU finance chiefs grapple with economic fallout from attack Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 7:12 a.m.
1 of8 French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during an European Finance Ministers meeting, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 in Paris. European Union leaders put on a united front after a six-hour meeting that went into early Friday morning, during which they agreed on a second package of economic and financial sanctions against Russia. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 President of European Central, Bank Christine Lagarde speaks to European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni during an European Finance Ministers meeting, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 in Paris. European Union leaders put on a united front after a six-hour meeting that went into early Friday morning, during which they agreed on a second package of economic and financial sanctions against Russia. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 European Finance Ministers gather, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 in Paris. European Union leaders put on a united front after a six-hour meeting that went into early Friday morning, during which they agreed on a second package of economic and financial sanctions against Russia. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, welcomes the President of European Central, Bank Christine Lagarde before a European Finance Ministers meeting, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 in Paris. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish Russia in the long term. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, left, attends an European Finance Ministers meeting, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 in Paris. European Union leaders put on a united front after a six-hour meeting that went into early Friday morning, during which they agreed on a second package of economic and financial sanctions against Russia. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BRUSSELS (AP) — After the political outrage against Russia comes the economic reckoning.
Finance ministers of the 19 countries that use the euro gathered Friday in Paris to weigh the economic fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting European Union sanctions. The EU, and allies like the U.S., are trying to starve Russia of international capital and key industrial technologies.