EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said Friday that the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic should also be authorized against monkeypox, as the outbreak of the once-rare disease continues to sicken people across the continent.
The European Union drug regulator said its recommendation was based on animal studies that suggest the vaccine protects non-human primates from monkeypox. It is up to the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, to formally approve the vaccine based on the EMA's recommendation.