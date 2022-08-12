EU diplomats visit West Bank school slated for demolition JELAL HASSAN and JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 11:03 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 European Union representatives visit a school structure that is under the threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Ein Samia, northeast of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem issued on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a decision to immediately demolish the Ein Samia school. Fifty four schools serving seven thousand Palestinian children in the West Bank's area "C" are under threat of demolition, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative to the West Bank and Gaza told reporters. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative to the West Bank and Gaza, talks to reporters during the European Union representatives visit to a school structure that is under the threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Ein Samia, northeast of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem issued on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a decision to immediately demolish the Ein Samia school. Fifty four schools serving seven thousand Palestinian children in the West Bank's area "C" are under threat of demolition, Von Burgsdorff told reporters. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 With Israeli settlement of Kokhav Hashahar in the background, European Union representatives visit a school structure that is under the threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Ein Samia, northeast of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem issued on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a decision to immediately demolish the Ein Samia school. Fifty four schools serving seven thousand Palestinian children in the West Bank's area "C" are under threat of demolition, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative to the West Bank and Gaza told reporters. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 European Union representatives visit a school structure that is under the threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Ein Samia, northeast of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem issued on Wednesday a decision to immediately demolish the Ein Samia school. Fifty four schools serving seven thousand Palestinian children in the West Bank's area "C" are under threat of demolition, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative to the West Bank and Gaza told reporters. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Homes at the Palestinian hamlet during the European Union representatives visit to the school structure that is under the threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Ein Samia, northeast of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem issued on Wednesday a decision to immediately demolish the Ein Samia school. Fifty four schools serving seven thousand Palestinian children in the West Bank's area "C" are under threat of demolition, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative to the West Bank and Gaza told reporters. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A school sign that reads "state of Palestine, ministry of education, Ein Samia school," is displayed as the European Union representatives visit the school structure that is under the threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Ein Samia, northeast of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem issued on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a decision to immediately demolish the Ein Samia school. Fifty four schools serving seven thousand Palestinian children in the West Bank's area "C" are under threat of demolition, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative to the West Bank and Gaza told reporters. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A herd of goats takes cover from the sun in the shadow of trees, during the European Union representatives visit to the school structure that is under the threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Ein Samia, northeast of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem issued on Wednesday a decision to immediately demolish the Ein Samia school. Fifty four schools serving seven thousand Palestinian children in the West Bank's area "C" are under threat of demolition, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative to the West Bank and Gaza told reporters. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Goats gather around a water trough after morning grazing, during the European Union representatives visit to the school structure that is under the threat of demolition by the Israeli authorities, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Ein Samia, northeast of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem issued on Wednesday a decision to immediately demolish the Ein Samia school. Fifty four schools serving seven thousand Palestinian children in the West Bank's area "C" are under threat of demolition, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative to the West Bank and Gaza told reporters. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
KAFR MALIK, West Bank (AP) — European representatives on Friday visited a small schoolhouse serving an impoverished Bedouin community in the occupied West Bank that is under threat of demolition by Israel.
The EU funds such construction in order to help Palestinians maintain their presence in the 60% of the West Bank under full Israeli control, known as Area C, where the military routinely demolishes homes and other structures built without hard-to-obtain permits.
Written By
JELAL HASSAN and JOSEPH KRAUSS