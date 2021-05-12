EU companies could face legal action over Iran contracts

BRUSSELS (AP) — European companies doing business with Iran could face legal troubles if they have terminated their contracts with Iranian banks or firms solely because of fears about possible U.S. sanctions, according to a legal opinion handed down Wednesday by a top EU court advisor.
The case centers around then President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement. The move sparked a series of U.S. sanctions, some of them meant to prevent companies from doing business with Iran.