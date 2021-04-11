EU and COVID-19: When a vaccine only adds to the trouble RAF CASERT, Associated Press April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 3:40 a.m.
1 of14 FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, a woman receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, during a mass vaccination campaign at San Pedro Hospital, in Logrono, northern Spain. While some non-European Union nations were speeding ahead with emergency use authorizations for vaccines, the EU's drug regulator moved more slowly — and hasn't caught up. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, European Council President Charles Michel shown on a screen, center, speaks during a video conference of a EU summit projected at the Elysee Palace in Paris. European Union leaders no longer meet around a common oval summit table to broker their famed compromises. Instead, each of the 27 watches the others with suspicion via a video screen that shows a mosaic of faraway capitals. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo, health care workers transport a COVID-19 patient from an intensive care unit at a hospital in Kyjov to a hospital in Brno, Czech Republic. Lofty hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set member nation against member nation, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed, virtual meetings leaders now hold. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, doctor Anil Mehta gives the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London. While some non-European Union nations were speeding ahead with emergency use authorizations for vaccines, the EU's drug regulator moved more slowly. The agency's first vaccine greenlight came some three weeks after one was OK'd in the United Kingdom. The bloc never caught up. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, a physiotherapist from the Belgian Army works with a patient with COVID-19 on breathing at the St. Michel Hospital in Brussels. Lofty hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set member nation against member nation, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed, virtual meetings leaders now hold. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a nun wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, walks past a closed shop in downtown Rome. Lofty hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set member nation against member nation, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed, virtual meetings leaders now hold. In Italy, Premier Giuseppe Conte was forced to resign over his handling of the economic fallout of the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks to European Council President Charles Michel via a video conference meeting at the European Council building in Brussels. Leaders fight over everything from virus passports to push tourism to the conditions for receiving pandemic aid relief. Kurz decried how vaccine-buying in the bloc had become a “bazaar,” alleging poorer countries struck out while the rich thrived. (John Thys, Pool via AP, File) John Thys/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures after participating in a media conference on the Commissions response to COVID-19 at EU headquarters in Brussels. COVID-19 has wrought division in the European Union. At the EU level, there has been no serious call for the ouster von der Leyen, despite her acknowledgment that serious mistakes were made. (John Thys, Pool via AP, File) John Thys/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, stacked chairs in front of a cafe during the coronavirus pandemic in Lille, northern France. Lofty hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set member nation against member nation, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed, virtual meetings leaders now hold. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders no longer meet around a common oval summit table to broker their famed compromises. Instead, each of the 27 watches the other heads of state or government with suspicion via a video screen that shows a mosaic of faraway capitals.
This is what COVID-19 has wrought.