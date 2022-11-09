EU agency says asylum numbers up, could strain facilities

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of people applying for international protection in Europe has reached highs not seen since well over 1 million people sought refuge on the continent seven years ago and could place strain on national asylum systems, a European Union agency said Wednesday.
About 84,500 people applied for asylum in August in the 27 EU member countries plus Norway and Switzerland, while around 255,000 others, most of them from Ukraine, also sought some form of temporary protection, the EU Asylum Agency said. It's a 16% increase over the month of July.