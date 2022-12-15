EU parliament suspends work on files involving Qatar

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's parliament voted Thursday to suspend work on all files involving Qatar, and called for security passes for representatives of the Gulf country's interests to be withdrawn until light can be shed on a corruption scandal rocking the assembly.
Rattled by a cash and gifts for political influence investigation that has ensnared four people so far, including a European Parliament vice president, the lawmakers committed to a tougher system of financial declarations and to ban donations from outside countries.