EPA head: Advanced nuke tech key to mitigate climate change MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 2:53 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environment Protection Agency said Friday that advanced nuclear technology will be “critical" for both the United States and Japan as they step up cooperation to meet decarbonization goals.
Michael Regan, after holding talks with his Japanese counterpart Akihiro Nishimura in Tokyo, told a joint news conference that nuclear energy in their countries plays a role and "the opportunities for advanced nuclear technology will be critical if we’re going to meet our climate goals."
MARI YAMAGUCHI