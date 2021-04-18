EMS: 3 adults fatally shot in Austin, no suspect in custody JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 3:14 p.m.
Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody.
Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said.
The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of other victims. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene and that no arrests have been made.