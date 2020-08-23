ECU and UNC Charlotte move classes online

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte are moving courses online in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the universities announced Sunday.

ECU will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester, beginning Aug. 26. Undergraduate classes are suspended Monday and Tuesday at ECU to adjust to the change in the schedule.

Professional and graduate courses will continue as they are currently operating at ECU. Fall classes began at ECU on Aug. 10.

University residence halls will begin move-out this week with the conclusion on Aug. 30. The university will work with international students, student athletes and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus, the university said.

UNC at Charlotte will begin classes as scheduled on Sept. 7, but it’s delaying the start of undergraduate and graduate in-person instruction for three weeks until Thursday, Oct. 1. All instruction will begin as planned on the first day of classes Sept. 7, but will now be delivered online.

UNC at Charlotte will continue to offer on-campus housing and dining services for students who are already on-campus, international students and others with approved extenuating circumstances. Move-in to residence halls is scheduled for Sept. 26-29.