E-scooter company pulls from Providence; others remain

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An electric scooter rental company is no longer offering its service in Providence, at least temporarily.

California-based Bird Rides Inc. announced Friday that it would no longer offer its Bird scooters in the city, but also said "We're working to see you again soon."

Other scooter rental companies continue to operate in Providence.

The Providence Journal reports that the city has renewed a permit for Lime, which has been operating in Providence since last year and will be allowed to have 250 scooters on the streets. New permits have been awarded to Spin and Veoride, for 175 scooters each.

A city spokeswoman says the three companies were chosen through an application and Bird was not.