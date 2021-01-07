Dutch prosecutors won't investigate scandal-hit tax office

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors declined Thursday to open an investigation into possible discrimination by staff at the country's tax office, saying they found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in a long-running scandal linked to efforts to track down parents fraudulently claiming child care benefits.

The Dutch government asked prosecutors to consider opening a criminal case in May amid reports of possible profiling by tax authorities seeking to identify fraudsters. One of the criteria used to select parents for investigation was having dual nationality.