Dutch propose curfew to rein in virus; will ban more flights MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 9:21 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government wants to impose a curfew as part of beefed-up restrictions to rein in the spread of a new more contagious virus variant that already accounts for at least one in every 10 Dutch infections.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday that his government also will ban flights from the U.K., South Africa and South America beginning Saturday for a month.