Dutch collector presents D-Day flag to US

President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony where Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will present a 48-star flag flown on a U.S. Naval vessel during the D-Day invasion, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Washington. The flag will be given to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The vessel was control vessel Landing Craft, Control 60 (LCC 60). less President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony where Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will present a 48-star flag flown on a U.S. Naval vessel during the D-Day invasion, in the East Room of the White House, ... more Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dutch collector presents D-Day flag to US 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Dutch collector is at the White House presenting the United States with an American flag flown on the stern of a boat during the World War II D-Day landing on Utah Beach.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History says a hole right through the middle of the tattered flag's field of stars is believed to have come from a German machine gun bullet.

The flag was presented Thursday during Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's (Ruh-te) visit with President Donald Trump.

The skipper of the D-Day boat — Lt. Howard Vander Beek of Cedar Falls, Iowa — had the flag until he died in 2014.

Dutch collector Bert Kreuk (Ker-OHK) later bought the flag for $514,000 at the family's estate auction with hopes of giving it to the U.S.