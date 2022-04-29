Durant turns down proposed GOP debate dates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant rejected three debate dates offered by the Alabama Republican Party, making it increasingly unlikely that the GOP frontrunners will meet on stage before next month's primary.
Republican Party Chairman John Wahl discussed three possible dates with the three frontrunners for a statewide televised debate. He said Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks agreed. Asked about Durant, Wahl responded, "we were not able to find a date that worked for all three candidates.”