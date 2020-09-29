Duluth City Council approves 2nd bailout for Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Duluth City Council has approved a second bailout of financially struggling Spirit Mountain ski hill.

The council agreed Monday night to give Spirit Mountain $300,000 on top of $235,000 that was approved in December. The latest infusion will come from tourism tax dollars specifically meant to benefit western Duluth attractions, the Star Tribune reported.

“Sometimes you have to spend a little money to make a little money,” Duluth City Council member Janet Kennedy said.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Spirit Mountain to end its season early and close for the summer, costing an anticipated $1.4 million in revenue.

Council members said the only alternative would be to shut down the hill, in which case the city would be liable for $2.6 million in payments like season pass refunds and outstanding debt.