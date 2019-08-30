Duff concerned about religious exemptions to vaccinations

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) released the following statement in response to new vaccination data released by the Connecticut Department of Public Health:

“I am concerned and alarmed that religious exemptions to vaccinations have increased by 25% and the vaccination rate children are receiving has dropped in Connecticut according to new data from the Department of Public Health. This trend is going in the wrong direction. We must continue to work with health professionals across the state to fight against misinformation from a vocal minority. The health and safety of our children should not be a political football.”