Duff & Moms host ‘Vigil for Lives Lost’

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff

Today, Aug. 6, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America announced a “Vigil for Lives Lost” for Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Norwalk City Hall.

The vigil will be held on the East Avenue side of city hall in response to the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“We should not have to live with this type of violence,” said Senator Duff. “When one incident like this occurs in other countries decisive action is taken at the national level to curb mass shootings. At every turn Connecticut has passed laws to combat gun violence and it is long past time for Washington to follow our lead.”

“I am proud to join Moms Demand Action in sponsoring the Vigil for Lives Lost on Thursday,” continued Senator Duff. “We invite all members of the public to join us that evening to reflect and grieve together.”

“In recent days, mass shootings have devastated El Paso,Texas and Dayton, Ohio,” said Kara Nelson Baekey, a Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteer and Norwalk resident. “But also in recent weeks, Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven have been directly and gravely impacted by gun violence. Every day, 100 Americans are shot and killed and hundreds more are wounded. This is a public health crisis that demands urgent action.”

“Every time we turn around, we have another act of gun violence,” said Norwalk Mayor Harry W. Rilling. “Malls, movie theaters, festivals - these are places where happy memories are supposed to be made, not the locations of mass shootings. When will we, as a country, stand up and say ‘enough is enough?’ I applaud the efforts of Moms Demand Action and other grassroots groups who are pushing for comprehensive gun reform legislation to help keep communities safe.”