Duff, Leone to hold community conversation at Darien Library on Thursday

Senators Bob Duff, right, and Carlo Leone, center, seen here with State Rep. Matt Blumenthal, left, at Darien's Wreaths Across America ceremony last December, will be holding a community conversation at the Darien Library on Thursday evening, Sept. 5.

Sen. Carlo Leone, who represents Darien and Stamford, and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, who represents Darien and Norwalk, are holding a community conversation at the Darien Library on Thursday, Sept. 5.

During the conversation, to be held from 6 to 7 p.m., the community is invited to share “concerns, suggestions and questions about state issues that are important to you.”