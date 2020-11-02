Due to virus, restaurants now taking names and phone numbers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Meals at Michigan restaurants came with a new side dish Monday: What's your name and phone number?

The latest order kicked in from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's health department. Restaurants must be able to contact customers if there's a virus case linked to the business.

Michigan’s coronavirus cases have risen significantly, setting a new daily high Saturday at 3,792, the health department said.

The Michigan Restaurants & Lodging Association insists COVID-19 transmission doesn't occur much at restaurants. The group predicts job losses and more financial strife because of the requirement.

"You have guests that feel it’s intruding on their personal liberties and freedoms, and now we’ve got to be the arbitrator of that,” said Jeff Lobdell, president of Restaurant Partners Management, which operates 12 eateries in western Michigan.

Henry Ford Health System reported 177 COVID-19 patients Monday at five hospitals, up 60% compared to last Monday.

Restaurants, bars and other venues must seat no more than six people at a table. The state said indoor settings are much more likely to drive COVID-19 outbreaks than outdoor settings.