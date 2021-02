COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Drug overdoses are suspected in the deaths of two students at Southern California’s Orange Coast College, The Orange County Register reported.

Amonie Palmer, 18, of Costa Mesa was found deceased in a dormitory at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday and the body of Robert Stell, 33, also of Costa Mesa, was found later that day in a nearby unit of the same building, said Sgt. Dennis Breckner, spokesman for the Orange County sheriff-coroner.