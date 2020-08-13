Drone delay at Fenway Park

BOSTON (AP) — The Rays-Red Sox game at Fenway Park on Thursday was delayed for about four minutes in the top of the third inning by a drone flying outside the park beyond the right-field bleachers.

With Tampa Bay’s Yoshi Tsutsugo at the plate, players on the field and the umpires pointed to where it was. The Rays had two runners on base that left the field and Boston’s fielders headed to their dugout area, too. The umpires also left the field, waiting on the track near Boston’s dugout.

The drone then flew in the distance out beyond center field before leaving the area.

There was also a drone delay at Minnesota’s Target Field this month.