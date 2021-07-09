Drone attacks by Iraqi militias reflect Iran's waning hold QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 2:14 a.m.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.
But he was met with defiance. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike went unavenged.
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB