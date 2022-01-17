Drone attack may be behind Abu Dhabi tanker explosion, fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Drones may have sparked an explosion on three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and may have sparked a separate fire at an extension of the emirate's main airport on Monday, according to a statement by police.

Abu Dhabi police described the airport fire as “minor” and said it took place at an extension of Abu Dhabi's main international airport still under construction. The statement reported a separate explosion on three petroleum tankers near a storage facility for ADNOC, Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company.