Driver investigated after striking, killing bicyclist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Kansas City was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

KMBC-TV reports that police say the driver went off the side of a road around 1 a.m. Sunday and hit the cyclist who was riding on the shoulder. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the screen. His name wasn't immediately released.

