Driver fleeing from Fargo police gets hung up in cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a drunk driver who was fleeing from police after driving the wrong way on a Fargo street was arrested after her vehicle became stuck in a cemetery.

Police say officers tried to stop the 33-year-old driver at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the north side of town but she refused to pull over. Her vehicle eventually go hung up in the Holy Cross Cemetery near the airport, KFGO radio reported.

The women is facing charges for driving under the influence, refusing to take a DUI test and fleeing an officer in a vehicle. She is also wanted on a Grand Forks County warrant, police said.

The driver had a blood-alcohol content of .157, which is almost twice the legal limit. Authorities said no grave sites were damaged.