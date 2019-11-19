Drive behind occupation of Alcatraz lingers 50 years later

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — On a chilly November night in 1969, a 7-year-old Peter Bratt, his four siblings and their mother left their San Francisco home for the pier.

They and a group of indigenous activists rode a small boat in the fog before landing at their destination — Alcatraz Island.

Now a 57-year-old filmmaker, the older brother of actor Benjamin Bratt says the occupation of the former prison was a “game changer.”

The 19-month occupation of Alcatraz, which started on Nov. 20, 1969, is often seen as a seminal event that reinvigorated tribes to organize in the face of a U.S. government steamrolling over their land, their rights and their identities.

Now 50 years later, many Native American activists say they are still struggling to have their voices not only heard but respected.