Drinks at Egypt climate talks now free, jailed activist not

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Drinks are on the house at this year's U.N. climate talks and the price of food will be slashed, Egypt's foreign minister said Thursday following complaints from delegates that they were struggling to get food and water during the event.
But on another issue that threatened to overshadow this year's meeting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh — the imprisonment of a prominent Egyptian pro-democracy campaigner, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry indicated no shift in position by the government.