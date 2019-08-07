Dredging of Ocean City, Maryland, inlet to get underway

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland.

Rep. Andy Harris announced that a dredge vessel arrived on Tuesday.

The vessel is scheduled to dredge for five days over the coming week, starting Wednesday.

The dredging is being done to address sediment accumulation in an important navigation channel used by commercial fisherman and recreational boaters.

Harris says the fishing and maritime industry is critical to the local economy and community, and that the dredging is a high priority.