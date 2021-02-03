Draghi brings market savvy, gravitas to tame Italy's crises COLLEEN BARRY and DAVID McHUGH, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 11:51 a.m.
1 of15 Former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi speaks to the media after accepting a mandate to form Italy's new government from Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 ARCHIVO - El presidente italiano Sergio Mattarella estrecha la mano del presidente del Banco Central Europeo, Mario Draghi, en Fráncfort, Alemania, 28 de octubre de 2019. Draghi aceptó el miércoles 3 de febrero de 2021 encabezar por pedido de Mattarella un gobierno apartidista en Italia al fracasar los intentos de elegir a un sucesor para el premier saliente Giuseppe Conte. (Boris Roessler/Pool Foto via AP) Boris Roessler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi speaks to the media after accepting a mandate to form Italy's new government from Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi speaks to the media after accepting a mandate to form Italy's new government from Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi speaks to the media after accepting a mandate to form Italy's new government from Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, left, leaves the Chamber of Deputies following talks, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 3021. Mario Draghi has agreed to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Cecilia Fabiano/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, center, framed by a window, passes by a Cuirassier Regiment's guard as he arrives at the Quirinale presidential palace for talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella to discuss a mandate to form a new government, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Ettore Ferrari/Pool via AP) Ettore Ferrari/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi waves as he gets on a car after leaving the Chamber of Deputies following talks, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 3021. Mario Draghi has agreed to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Cecilia Fabiano/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gets on a car as he leaves the Chamber of Deputies following talks, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 3021. Mario Draghi has agreed to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Cecilia Fabiano/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014 file photo, President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi, laughs during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Italy’s weary president on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 tapped “Super Mario,” arguably the world’s most famous Italian, to resolve a festering political crisis that threatens the ability of the eurozone’s third-largest economy to manage the coronavirus pandemic and recover from the worst recession since World War II. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
MILAN (AP) — The former European Central Bank chief credited with helping to save the euro has now been tapped to lead Italy, the eurozone's third-largest economy, out of the pandemic and the worst recession since World War II.
Mario Draghi gained global respect as the head of the European Central Bank for eight years, managing monetary policy for the 19 countries that use the euro, with an economy worth 12 trillion euros ($14.4 trillion). Draghi, 73, not only has an insider’s grasp of the financial rule book that Italy must follow, but he has the respect of those whose forbearance Italy may require during the difficult months and years ahead.
Written By
COLLEEN BARRY and DAVID McHUGH