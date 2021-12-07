Dozens of bullets fired at SUV in attack that killed boy, 12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gunmen fired dozens of bullets into an SUV in a “brazen assault” that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded his stepmother and a 9-year-old girl on a nearby school playground, the Los Angeles police chief said Tuesday.
At least two attackers and at least one “very powerful" gun were used in the Monday afternoon attack outside Wilmington Park Elementary School in the southern Wilmington neighborhood, Chief Michel Moore said. He called the attack “purposeful" but there was no immediate word on a motive.