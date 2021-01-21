Donna Britt, longtime Baton Rouge TV anchor, dies at age 62

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Donna Britt, who capped a nearly four-decade Louisiana broadcast journalism career with periodic on-air chronicles of her battle against a debilitating neurological disease, died Thursday in Baton Rouge. She was 62.
WAFB-TV, where Britt rose from fledgling reporter to longtime, market-dominating evening anchor after joining the station in 1981, announced her death. Her husband, Mark Ballard, Capitol Bureau editor for The Advocate, said she died at home surrounded by family.