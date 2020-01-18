Donations sought for Post 53 students in memory of supporter

Family and friends of the late John Herbert have created a Go Fund Me to raise money to create a scholarship for Darien EMS Post 53 students in his name. Family and friends of the late John Herbert have created a Go Fund Me to raise money to create a scholarship for Darien EMS Post 53 students in his name. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Donations sought for Post 53 students in memory of supporter 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Go Fund Me account in memory of a long-time supporter and advisor fo Darien EMS Post 53 hopes to raise money for a scholarship in his honor.

John E. Herbert, Jr., a long-time resident of Darien, died on Saturday, Jan. 11. Read his full obituary here.

“He was known and loved for his quick wit and generous, caring personality,” the Go Fund Me, set up by Jill Saverine, says.

Donate to the Go Fund Me here.

John was an adult advisor, EMT-I and long time supporter of Darien EMS-Post 53 which provides emergency medical services in the town of Darien, while providing local high school students with an exceptional opportunity to serve their community. John was a proud graduate of Darien High School, class of 1964. He was a member of the state championship football team in 1963. He was president and owner of Darien Fuel, Inc.

“He was a member of the Country Club of Darien where he enjoyed playing golf and sharing a drink and funny stories with friends,” his family said in his obituary.

John's daughter Chrissy Nevins-Herbert is an alumni of Post 53 and is now a Medical Doctor.

“A scholarship to benefit Post 53 young adults program participants is being set up by John's family to honor his legacy and also his wife Lyn Nevins' passion for Education,” the Go Fund Me says.

Donations may also be sent directly to Darien EMS-Post 53, P. O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820. Please be sure to note that the check is in memory of John. Donations will be tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Since 1970, Darien EMS-Post 53 has provided the town of Darien, Connecticut with high-quality emergency medical services, while providing local high school students with an exceptional opportunity to serve their community. The dedicated volunteers of Post 53 staff two fully-equipped state-of-the-art ambulances, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.