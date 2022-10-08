Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents.
The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha's Vineyard, an island off Massachusetts.