Doctors and cardiac center agree to $1.1 million settlement

SEATTLE (AP) — Three doctors and a medical practice have agreed to pay more than $1.1 million to resolve claims that they received kickbacks from a Seattle-area medical testing company.

U.S. Attorney Brian Moran says the doctors and a cardiac center allegedly accepted payments from the now-defunct Natural Molecular Testing Corporation in return for ordering genetic tests, which the company then billed to Medicare.

The doctors and cardiac center, all based in Alabama, agreed to settle the claims by paying more than $1.1 million.

Moran says providers who line their pockets by ordering unnecessary tests increase medical costs for everyone and drain funds from Medicare and other government health programs.