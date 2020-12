ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A North Carolina doctor has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring with his wife to illegally distribute prescription opioids, a plot that investigators uncovered after a man's fatal drug overdose.

A federal judge in Abingdon, Virginia, sentenced David Francis Lelio, 57, and his wife, Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio, 51, on Friday. Nadja Lelio was sentenced to three years of probation, including six months of home detention, for her role in the scheme.