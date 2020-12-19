'Do as I say': Anger as some politicians ignore virus rules JULIET WILLIAMS, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 11:42 a.m.
1 of5 A sign calling out California Gov. Gavin Newsom for not following his own pandemic protocols at the French Laundry restaurant is seen in San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2020. A number of American political leaders have been caught preaching one thing on the coronavirus and doing another. Newsom, has fielded weeks of questions about whether he's a credible coronavirus messenger after dining out with a group. The Democrat has called it a lapse in judgment but has ignored questions about whether Californians can still trust him. Juliet Williams/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020 file photo former parliament advisor Dominic Cummings walks, outside his north London home after he resigned from his role, in London. People were outraged when Cummings, the chief architect of England's lockdown rules drove from London to his father's seaside home after both he and his wife tested positive for the virus, violating the country's travel rules. He lost his job and is now being investigated by police. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP,File) Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this June 7, 2020 file photo Austin City Mayor Steve Adler is among thousands of protesters during a "Black Lives Matter" march to the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. A number of American political leaders have been caught preaching one thing on the coronavirus and doing another. Adler, headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mex., on a private jet after hosting a wedding for 20. Politicians have long been called out for hypocrisy, but their actions can feel like a personal insult during a pandemic that's forced millions into seclusion and left many without paychecks. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Ricardo B. Brazziell/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020 file photo Denver Mayor Michael Hancock makes a point during a news conference in Denver. A number of American political leaders have been caught preaching one thing on the coronavirus and doing another. Hancock flew to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his family after urging others to stay home. He later said he was thinking with "my heart and not my head." David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference in Oakland, Calif. A number of American political leaders have been caught preaching one thing on the coronavirus and doing another. Newsom, has fielded weeks of questions about whether he's a credible coronavirus messenger after dining out with a group. The Democrat has called it a lapse in judgment but has ignored questions about whether Californians can still trust him. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Denver's mayor flies to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his family — after urging others to stay home. He later says he was thinking with “my heart and not my head." A Pennsylvania mayor bans indoor dining, then eats at a restaurant in Maryland. The governor of Rhode Island is photographed at an indoor wine event as her state faces the nation's second-highest virus rate.
While people weigh whether it's safe to go to work or the grocery store, the mayor of Austin, Texas, heads to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on a private jet after hosting a wedding for 20. California's governor dines at a swanky French restaurant with lobbyists, none wearing masks, a day after San Francisco's mayor was there for a birthday party. Both had recently imposed tough rules on restaurants, shops and activities to slow the spread of the virus.
