Diving into the issue of water quality in CT’s harbors

A new report of Long Island Sound by an environmental advocacy group is spurring local officials and organizations to address some of the problems outlined — especially when it comes to poor water quality in some of the state’s harbors.

Save the Sound’s Long Island Sound report card for 2020 graded 50 bays and bay segments along the Connecticut and New York shorelines, while also outlining ways for municipalities to address their unique challenges of keeping the water clean.

In Darien, Scott Cove, Darien Harbor and Cove Harbor earned scores of 83 percent, 77 percent and 75 percent, respectively. But Holly Pond, which is on Darien’s border with Stamford, received a score of 69 percent, which was one of the lowest scores in the state, according to the report.

The town is starting to review the results, what they mean and what improvements can be made, said Bill Cavers, chairman of the Darien’s Advisory Commission on Coastal Waters.

“It makes a lot of sense to watch the water quality and make sure it keeps in good shape, or if there’s something wrong with it we try to fix it,” Cavers said.

The town has collected data over the past four years on its harbors and supplied that data to Save the Sound as part of its advocacy work, he said.

Cavers said that as a citizen scientist, he hopes to address some of the questions brought up by the report.

More Information Sound grades Here is a selection of embayments in Connecticut, followed by the Segment Score in percent and the segment grade, in the latest study of the waters of Long Island Sound by the nonprofit Save the Sound. Outer Stonington Harbor: 96, A Mystic Harbor: 95, A Outer Niantic River: 91, A- Inner Stonington Harbor: 90, A- Outer Housatonic River: 89, B+ Connecticut River: 88, B+ Outer Norwalk Harbor: 87, B+ Mystic River: 84, B Inner Niantic River: 83, B Scott Cove: 83, B Alewife Cove: 83, B Middle Norwalk Harbor: 81, B- Stamford Harbor: 77, C+ Mill River (Southport Harbor): 77, C+ Darien Harbor: 77, C+ Cove Harbor: 75, C Holly Pond: 69, D+ Farm River: 65, D Black Rock Harbor: 65, D Wequetequock Cove: 60, D- Inner Norwalk Harbor: 59, F

“I think (the Sound) is tremendously important,” he said. “I think arguably the coast of Darien is its finest asset.”

But interpreting the data correctly will be important in order to properly address future solutions for water cleanliness.

