Divide on Syria again blocks U.N. Security Council action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. envoy for Syria on Tuesday urged the rival international players in Syria to bridge the divides that have blocked any moves toward peace, but the chasm remained too deep for the Security Council to take any action.
Geir Pedersen reiterated his disappointment to the U.N.’s most powerful body that after five rounds of preliminary discussions aimed at revising the war-torn country's constitution -- a key step toward U.N.-supervised elections -- ended without progress Jan. 29.