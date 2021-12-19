Diversity consultant divides Darien parents, school board members: ‘Destructive’ or ‘inclusive’?

DARIEN — Parents and some Board of Education members have again clashed over ongoing work on diversity, equity and inclusion issues in the district, with many continuing to oppose the hiring of an education consultant who has been meeting with students for months.
The district has contracted California-based consultant Ken Shelton to carry out informal dialogues and guided discussions with students and faculty members throughout the school year. But during the public hearing at the Board of Education meeting this week, some parents said they disagreed with opinions Shelton has posted on personal blog sites and social media.